Brazilian real to Zambian kwacha Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Brazilian real to Zambian kwacha history summary. This is the Brazilian real (BRL) to Zambian kwacha (ZMW) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BRL and ZMW historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.

1,000 brl
4,746.71 zmw

R$1.000 BRL = ZK4.747 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 10 Aug 2024
BRL to ZMW conversion chart

Brazilian real to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Zambian kwacha is currently 4.747 today, reflecting a 0.796% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.945% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 4.755 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 4.466 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.952% increase in value.

Top currencies on August 10, 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

