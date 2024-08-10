1 thousand Brazilian reais to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BRL to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
2,890,880 idr

R$1.000 BRL = Rp2,891 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,981.99003,139.6100
Low2,822.45002,822.4500
Average2,894.88932,995.0824
Change-2.90%-7.16%
1 BRL to IDR stats

The performance of BRL to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,981.9900 and a 30 day low of 2,822.4500. This means the 30 day average was 2,894.8893. The change for BRL to IDR was -2.90.

The performance of BRL to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,139.6100 and a 90 day low of 2,822.4500. This means the 90 day average was 2,995.0824. The change for BRL to IDR was -7.16.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BRL2,890.88000 IDR
5 BRL14,454.40000 IDR
10 BRL28,908.80000 IDR
20 BRL57,817.60000 IDR
50 BRL144,544.00000 IDR
100 BRL289,088.00000 IDR
250 BRL722,720.00000 IDR
500 BRL1,445,440.00000 IDR
1000 BRL2,890,880.00000 IDR
2000 BRL5,781,760.00000 IDR
5000 BRL14,454,400.00000 IDR
10000 BRL28,908,800.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Brazilian Real
1 IDR0.00035 BRL
5 IDR0.00173 BRL
10 IDR0.00346 BRL
20 IDR0.00692 BRL
50 IDR0.01730 BRL
100 IDR0.03459 BRL
250 IDR0.08648 BRL
500 IDR0.17296 BRL
1000 IDR0.34592 BRL
2000 IDR0.69183 BRL
5000 IDR1.72958 BRL
10000 IDR3.45915 BRL