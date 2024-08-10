Brazilian real to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 2,890.880 today, reflecting a 0.706% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 2.217% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 2,898.190 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 2,789.990 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.951% increase in value.