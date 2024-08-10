10 thousand Brazilian reais to Danish kroner

Convert BRL to DKK at the real exchange rate

10,000 brl
12,409.80 dkk

R$1.000 BRL = kr1.241 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26291.3459
Low1.19061.1906
Average1.22671.2734
Change-1.61%-7.68%
View full history

1 BRL to DKK stats

The performance of BRL to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2629 and a 30 day low of 1.1906. This means the 30 day average was 1.2267. The change for BRL to DKK was -1.61.

The performance of BRL to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3459 and a 90 day low of 1.1906. This means the 90 day average was 1.2734. The change for BRL to DKK was -7.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Danish Krone
1 BRL1.24098 DKK
5 BRL6.20490 DKK
10 BRL12.40980 DKK
20 BRL24.81960 DKK
50 BRL62.04900 DKK
100 BRL124.09800 DKK
250 BRL310.24500 DKK
500 BRL620.49000 DKK
1000 BRL1,240.98000 DKK
2000 BRL2,481.96000 DKK
5000 BRL6,204.90000 DKK
10000 BRL12,409.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Brazilian Real
1 DKK0.80581 BRL
5 DKK4.02906 BRL
10 DKK8.05812 BRL
20 DKK16.11624 BRL
50 DKK40.29060 BRL
100 DKK80.58120 BRL
250 DKK201.45300 BRL
500 DKK402.90600 BRL
1000 DKK805.81200 BRL
2000 DKK1,611.62400 BRL
5000 DKK4,029.06000 BRL
10000 DKK8,058.12000 BRL