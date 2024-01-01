500 Brazilian reais to Bahraini dinars

Convert BRL to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 brl
34.219 bhd

R$1.000 BRL = .د.ب0.06844 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06950.0739
Low0.06550.0655
Average0.06740.0696
Change-1.26%-6.49%
View full history

1 BRL to BHD stats

The performance of BRL to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0695 and a 30 day low of 0.0655. This means the 30 day average was 0.0674. The change for BRL to BHD was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0739 and a 90 day low of 0.0655. This means the 90 day average was 0.0696. The change for BRL to BHD was -6.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bahraini Dinar
1 BRL0.06844 BHD
5 BRL0.34219 BHD
10 BRL0.68437 BHD
20 BRL1.36874 BHD
50 BRL3.42186 BHD
100 BRL6.84372 BHD
250 BRL17.10930 BHD
500 BRL34.21860 BHD
1000 BRL68.43720 BHD
2000 BRL136.87440 BHD
5000 BRL342.18600 BHD
10000 BRL684.37200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 BHD14.61190 BRL
5 BHD73.05950 BRL
10 BHD146.11900 BRL
20 BHD292.23800 BRL
50 BHD730.59500 BRL
100 BHD1,461.19000 BRL
250 BHD3,652.97500 BRL
500 BHD7,305.95000 BRL
1000 BHD14,611.90000 BRL
2000 BHD29,223.80000 BRL
5000 BHD73,059.50000 BRL
10000 BHD146,119.00000 BRL