1 Bolivian boliviano to Romanian leus

Convert BOB to RON at the real exchange rate

1 bob
0.66 ron

Bs1.000 BOB = L0.6583 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66790.6760
Low0.65630.6563
Average0.66180.6654
Change-0.40%-1.36%
1 BOB to RON stats

The performance of BOB to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6679 and a 30 day low of 0.6563. This means the 30 day average was 0.6618. The change for BOB to RON was -0.40.

The performance of BOB to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6760 and a 90 day low of 0.6563. This means the 90 day average was 0.6654. The change for BOB to RON was -1.36.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Romanian Leu
1 BOB0.65833 RON
5 BOB3.29166 RON
10 BOB6.58332 RON
20 BOB13.16664 RON
50 BOB32.91660 RON
100 BOB65.83320 RON
250 BOB164.58300 RON
500 BOB329.16600 RON
1000 BOB658.33200 RON
2000 BOB1,316.66400 RON
5000 BOB3,291.66000 RON
10000 BOB6,583.32000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bolivian Boliviano
1 RON1.51899 BOB
5 RON7.59495 BOB
10 RON15.18990 BOB
20 RON30.37980 BOB
50 RON75.94950 BOB
100 RON151.89900 BOB
250 RON379.74750 BOB
500 RON759.49500 BOB
1000 RON1,518.99000 BOB
2000 RON3,037.98000 BOB
5000 RON7,594.95000 BOB
10000 RON15,189.90000 BOB