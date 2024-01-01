20 Bolivian bolivianos to Qatari rials

Convert BOB to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 bob
10.53 qar

Bs1.000 BOB = QR0.5266 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52920.5297
Low0.52650.5259
Average0.52810.5278
Change-0.03%0.02%
View full history

1 BOB to QAR stats

The performance of BOB to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5292 and a 30 day low of 0.5265. This means the 30 day average was 0.5281. The change for BOB to QAR was -0.03.

The performance of BOB to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5297 and a 90 day low of 0.5259. This means the 90 day average was 0.5278. The change for BOB to QAR was 0.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Qatari Rial
1 BOB0.52660 QAR
5 BOB2.63300 QAR
10 BOB5.26599 QAR
20 BOB10.53198 QAR
50 BOB26.32995 QAR
100 BOB52.65990 QAR
250 BOB131.64975 QAR
500 BOB263.29950 QAR
1000 BOB526.59900 QAR
2000 BOB1,053.19800 QAR
5000 BOB2,632.99500 QAR
10000 BOB5,265.99000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bolivian Boliviano
1 QAR1.89898 BOB
5 QAR9.49490 BOB
10 QAR18.98980 BOB
20 QAR37.97960 BOB
50 QAR94.94900 BOB
100 QAR189.89800 BOB
250 QAR474.74500 BOB
500 QAR949.49000 BOB
1000 QAR1,898.98000 BOB
2000 QAR3,797.96000 BOB
5000 QAR9,494.90000 BOB
10000 QAR18,989.80000 BOB