Bolivian bolivianos to Omani rials today

Convert BOB to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
55.619 omr

1.000 BOB = 0.05562 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Omani Rial
1 BOB0.05562 OMR
5 BOB0.27810 OMR
10 BOB0.55619 OMR
20 BOB1.11239 OMR
50 BOB2.78097 OMR
100 BOB5.56194 OMR
250 BOB13.90485 OMR
500 BOB27.80970 OMR
1000 BOB55.61940 OMR
2000 BOB111.23880 OMR
5000 BOB278.09700 OMR
10000 BOB556.19400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bolivian Boliviano
1 OMR17.97940 BOB
5 OMR89.89700 BOB
10 OMR179.79400 BOB
20 OMR359.58800 BOB
50 OMR898.97000 BOB
100 OMR1,797.94000 BOB
250 OMR4,494.85000 BOB
500 OMR8,989.70000 BOB
1000 OMR17,979.40000 BOB
2000 OMR35,958.80000 BOB
5000 OMR89,897.00000 BOB
10000 OMR179,794.00000 BOB