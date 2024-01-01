20 Bolivian bolivianos to Omani rials

Convert BOB to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 bob
1.112 omr

Bs1.000 BOB = ر.ع.0.05560 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05590.0559
Low0.05560.0555
Average0.05580.0557
Change-0.04%0.03%
View full history

1 BOB to OMR stats

The performance of BOB to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0559 and a 30 day low of 0.0556. This means the 30 day average was 0.0558. The change for BOB to OMR was -0.04.

The performance of BOB to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0559 and a 90 day low of 0.0555. This means the 90 day average was 0.0557. The change for BOB to OMR was 0.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Omani Rial
1 BOB0.05560 OMR
5 BOB0.27798 OMR
10 BOB0.55596 OMR
20 BOB1.11193 OMR
50 BOB2.77982 OMR
100 BOB5.55964 OMR
250 BOB13.89910 OMR
500 BOB27.79820 OMR
1000 BOB55.59640 OMR
2000 BOB111.19280 OMR
5000 BOB277.98200 OMR
10000 BOB555.96400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bolivian Boliviano
1 OMR17.98680 BOB
5 OMR89.93400 BOB
10 OMR179.86800 BOB
20 OMR359.73600 BOB
50 OMR899.34000 BOB
100 OMR1,798.68000 BOB
250 OMR4,496.70000 BOB
500 OMR8,993.40000 BOB
1000 OMR17,986.80000 BOB
2000 OMR35,973.60000 BOB
5000 OMR89,934.00000 BOB
10000 OMR179,868.00000 BOB