5 Bolivian bolivianos to Hungarian forints

Convert BOB to HUF at the real exchange rate

5 bob
261 huf

Bs1.000 BOB = Ft52.14 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High53.184953.9727
Low51.711351.1354
Average52.350152.4601
Change-0.34%0.22%
View full history

1 BOB to HUF stats

The performance of BOB to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.1849 and a 30 day low of 51.7113. This means the 30 day average was 52.3501. The change for BOB to HUF was -0.34.

The performance of BOB to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53.9727 and a 90 day low of 51.1354. This means the 90 day average was 52.4601. The change for BOB to HUF was 0.22.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Hungarian Forint
1 BOB52.14470 HUF
5 BOB260.72350 HUF
10 BOB521.44700 HUF
20 BOB1,042.89400 HUF
50 BOB2,607.23500 HUF
100 BOB5,214.47000 HUF
250 BOB13,036.17500 HUF
500 BOB26,072.35000 HUF
1000 BOB52,144.70000 HUF
2000 BOB104,289.40000 HUF
5000 BOB260,723.50000 HUF
10000 BOB521,447.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bolivian Boliviano
2000 HUF38.35480 BOB
5000 HUF95.88700 BOB
10000 HUF191.77400 BOB
15000 HUF287.66100 BOB
20000 HUF383.54800 BOB
30000 HUF575.32200 BOB
40000 HUF767.09600 BOB
50000 HUF958.87000 BOB
60000 HUF1,150.64400 BOB
100000 HUF1,917.74000 BOB
150000 HUF2,876.61000 BOB
200000 HUF3,835.48000 BOB