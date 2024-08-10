Bolivian boliviano to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Hungarian forints is currently 52.145 today, reflecting a -0.755% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.415% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 53.041 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 52.145 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.645% decrease in value.