Bolivian boliviano to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Hungarian forints is currently 55.723 today, reflecting a 0.598% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.501% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 56.221 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 55.287 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.706% decrease in value.