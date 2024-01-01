50 Bahraini dinars to Seychellois rupees

Convert BHD to SCR at the real exchange rate

50 bhd
1,860.57 scr

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₨37.21 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.762939.7629
Low35.285935.2859
Average37.163036.8480
Change2.87%0.33%
1 BHD to SCR stats

The performance of BHD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.7629 and a 30 day low of 35.2859. This means the 30 day average was 37.1630. The change for BHD to SCR was 2.87.

The performance of BHD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.7629 and a 90 day low of 35.2859. This means the 90 day average was 36.8480. The change for BHD to SCR was 0.33.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 BHD37.21140 SCR
5 BHD186.05700 SCR
10 BHD372.11400 SCR
20 BHD744.22800 SCR
50 BHD1,860.57000 SCR
100 BHD3,721.14000 SCR
250 BHD9,302.85000 SCR
500 BHD18,605.70000 SCR
1000 BHD37,211.40000 SCR
2000 BHD74,422.80000 SCR
5000 BHD186,057.00000 SCR
10000 BHD372,114.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 SCR0.02687 BHD
5 SCR0.13437 BHD
10 SCR0.26874 BHD
20 SCR0.53747 BHD
50 SCR1.34368 BHD
100 SCR2.68735 BHD
250 SCR6.71838 BHD
500 SCR13.43675 BHD
1000 SCR26.87350 BHD
2000 SCR53.74700 BHD
5000 SCR134.36750 BHD
10000 SCR268.73500 BHD