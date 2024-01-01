1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Bahraini dinars

Convert SCR to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
27.362 bhd

₨1.000 SCR = .د.ب0.02736 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
SCR to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BHD
1 SCR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02880.0288
Low0.02510.0251
Average0.02710.0271
Change8.80%-0.36%
1 SCR to BHD stats

The performance of SCR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0288 and a 30 day low of 0.0251. This means the 30 day average was 0.0271. The change for SCR to BHD was 8.80.

The performance of SCR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0288 and a 90 day low of 0.0251. This means the 90 day average was 0.0271. The change for SCR to BHD was -0.36.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we're more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 SCR0.02736 BHD
5 SCR0.13681 BHD
10 SCR0.27362 BHD
20 SCR0.54724 BHD
50 SCR1.36810 BHD
100 SCR2.73620 BHD
250 SCR6.84050 BHD
500 SCR13.68100 BHD
1000 SCR27.36200 BHD
2000 SCR54.72400 BHD
5000 SCR136.81000 BHD
10000 SCR273.62000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 BHD36.54710 SCR
5 BHD182.73550 SCR
10 BHD365.47100 SCR
20 BHD730.94200 SCR
50 BHD1,827.35500 SCR
100 BHD3,654.71000 SCR
250 BHD9,136.77500 SCR
500 BHD18,273.55000 SCR
1000 BHD36,547.10000 SCR
2000 BHD73,094.20000 SCR
5000 BHD182,735.50000 SCR
10000 BHD365,471.00000 SCR