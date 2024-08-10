Bahraini dinar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Seychellois rupees is currently 37.211 today, reflecting a 0.731% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 39.802 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 35.259 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 7.935% increase in value.