Bahraini dinar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Seychellois rupees is currently 36.128 today, reflecting a -1.232% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.922% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 38.942 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 35.648 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 6.180% increase in value.