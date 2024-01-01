50 Bahraini dinars to Seychellois rupees

Convert BHD to SCR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₨36.09 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
BHD to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 BHD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.829739.8496
Low35.099134.7183
Average36.534936.5930
Change-4.56%-1.14%
1 BHD to SCR stats

The performance of BHD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.8297 and a 30 day low of 35.0991. This means the 30 day average was 36.5349. The change for BHD to SCR was -4.56.

The performance of BHD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.8496 and a 90 day low of 34.7183. This means the 90 day average was 36.5930. The change for BHD to SCR was -1.14.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0641,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41611.79219.141,828.031.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.9020.558110.6821,020.20.8250.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 BHD36.09000 SCR
5 BHD180.45000 SCR
10 BHD360.90000 SCR
20 BHD721.80000 SCR
50 BHD1,804.50000 SCR
100 BHD3,609.00000 SCR
250 BHD9,022.50000 SCR
500 BHD18,045.00000 SCR
1000 BHD36,090.00000 SCR
2000 BHD72,180.00000 SCR
5000 BHD180,450.00000 SCR
10000 BHD360,900.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 SCR0.02771 BHD
5 SCR0.13854 BHD
10 SCR0.27709 BHD
20 SCR0.55417 BHD
50 SCR1.38543 BHD
100 SCR2.77085 BHD
250 SCR6.92713 BHD
500 SCR13.85425 BHD
1000 SCR27.70850 BHD
2000 SCR55.41700 BHD
5000 SCR138.54250 BHD
10000 SCR277.08500 BHD