1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Bahraini dinars

Convert SCR to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
27.658 bhd

1.00000 SCR = 0.02766 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8559151.0811589.62081.462091.649480.95269518.433
1 GBP1.1683411.26315104.7081.708221.927151.1130721.5359
1 USD0.924950.791672182.8941.352351.525670.8811517.0494
1 INR0.01115810.009550410.012063610.01631420.01840510.01062980.205677

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 SCR0.02766 BHD
5 SCR0.13829 BHD
10 SCR0.27658 BHD
20 SCR0.55316 BHD
50 SCR1.38289 BHD
100 SCR2.76579 BHD
250 SCR6.91447 BHD
500 SCR13.82895 BHD
1000 SCR27.65790 BHD
2000 SCR55.31580 BHD
5000 SCR138.28950 BHD
10000 SCR276.57900 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 BHD36.15600 SCR
5 BHD180.78000 SCR
10 BHD361.56000 SCR
20 BHD723.12000 SCR
50 BHD1807.80000 SCR
100 BHD3615.60000 SCR
250 BHD9039.00000 SCR
500 BHD18078.00000 SCR
1000 BHD36156.00000 SCR
2000 BHD72312.00000 SCR
5000 BHD180780.00000 SCR
10000 BHD361560.00000 SCR