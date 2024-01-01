Bahraini dinars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BHD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
123,824 mur

1.000 BHD = 123.8 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.160.9231.65918.9541,503.661.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0820.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.12911.79820.5431,629.671.4741.457
1 NZD0.60350.1170.556111.423906.1810.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BHD123.82400 MUR
5 BHD619.12000 MUR
10 BHD1,238.24000 MUR
20 BHD2,476.48000 MUR
50 BHD6,191.20000 MUR
100 BHD12,382.40000 MUR
250 BHD30,956.00000 MUR
500 BHD61,912.00000 MUR
1000 BHD123,824.00000 MUR
2000 BHD247,648.00000 MUR
5000 BHD619,120.00000 MUR
10000 BHD1,238,240.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 MUR0.00808 BHD
5 MUR0.04038 BHD
10 MUR0.08076 BHD
20 MUR0.16152 BHD
50 MUR0.40380 BHD
100 MUR0.80760 BHD
250 MUR2.01900 BHD
500 MUR4.03801 BHD
1000 MUR8.07601 BHD
2000 MUR16.15202 BHD
5000 MUR40.38005 BHD
10000 MUR80.76010 BHD