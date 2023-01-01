Bahraini dinars to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 bhd
119,228 mur

1.00000 BHD = 119.22800 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BHD119.22800 MUR
5 BHD596.14000 MUR
10 BHD1192.28000 MUR
20 BHD2384.56000 MUR
50 BHD5961.40000 MUR
100 BHD11922.80000 MUR
250 BHD29807.00000 MUR
500 BHD59614.00000 MUR
1000 BHD119228.00000 MUR
2000 BHD238456.00000 MUR
5000 BHD596140.00000 MUR
10000 BHD1192280.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 MUR0.00839 BHD
5 MUR0.04194 BHD
10 MUR0.08387 BHD
20 MUR0.16775 BHD
50 MUR0.41937 BHD
100 MUR0.83873 BHD
250 MUR2.09683 BHD
500 MUR4.19366 BHD
1000 MUR8.38732 BHD
2000 MUR16.77464 BHD
5000 MUR41.93660 BHD
10000 MUR83.87320 BHD