1,000 bhd
21,375.60 mop

1.000 BHD = 21.38 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:53
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 BHD21.37560 MOP
5 BHD106.87800 MOP
10 BHD213.75600 MOP
20 BHD427.51200 MOP
50 BHD1,068.78000 MOP
100 BHD2,137.56000 MOP
250 BHD5,343.90000 MOP
500 BHD10,687.80000 MOP
1000 BHD21,375.60000 MOP
2000 BHD42,751.20000 MOP
5000 BHD106,878.00000 MOP
10000 BHD213,756.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bahraini Dinar
1 MOP0.04678 BHD
5 MOP0.23391 BHD
10 MOP0.46782 BHD
20 MOP0.93565 BHD
50 MOP2.33912 BHD
100 MOP4.67823 BHD
250 MOP11.69558 BHD
500 MOP23.39115 BHD
1000 MOP46.78230 BHD
2000 MOP93.56460 BHD
5000 MOP233.91150 BHD
10000 MOP467.82300 BHD