Bahraini dinars to Macanese patacas today

Convert BHD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
21325.70 mop

1.00000 BHD = 21.32570 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 BHD21.32570 MOP
5 BHD106.62850 MOP
10 BHD213.25700 MOP
20 BHD426.51400 MOP
50 BHD1066.28500 MOP
100 BHD2132.57000 MOP
250 BHD5331.42500 MOP
500 BHD10662.85000 MOP
1000 BHD21325.70000 MOP
2000 BHD42651.40000 MOP
5000 BHD106628.50000 MOP
10000 BHD213257.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bahraini Dinar
1 MOP0.04689 BHD
5 MOP0.23446 BHD
10 MOP0.46892 BHD
20 MOP0.93784 BHD
50 MOP2.34459 BHD
100 MOP4.68918 BHD
250 MOP11.72295 BHD
500 MOP23.44590 BHD
1000 MOP46.89180 BHD
2000 MOP93.78360 BHD
5000 MOP234.45900 BHD
10000 MOP468.91800 BHD