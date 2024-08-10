Bahraini dinar to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Macanese patacas is currently 21.303 today, reflecting a 0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.125% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 21.333 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 21.241 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.