Bahraini dinar to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Macanese patacas is currently 21.269 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.059% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 21.280 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 21.253 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.042% decrease in value.