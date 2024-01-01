Bahraini dinars to Algerian dinars today

Convert BHD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
357,048 dzd

1.000 BHD = 357.0 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 BHD357.04800 DZD
5 BHD1,785.24000 DZD
10 BHD3,570.48000 DZD
20 BHD7,140.96000 DZD
50 BHD17,852.40000 DZD
100 BHD35,704.80000 DZD
250 BHD89,262.00000 DZD
500 BHD178,524.00000 DZD
1000 BHD357,048.00000 DZD
2000 BHD714,096.00000 DZD
5000 BHD1,785,240.00000 DZD
10000 BHD3,570,480.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 DZD0.00280 BHD
5 DZD0.01400 BHD
10 DZD0.02801 BHD
20 DZD0.05601 BHD
50 DZD0.14004 BHD
100 DZD0.28007 BHD
250 DZD0.70019 BHD
500 DZD1.40037 BHD
1000 DZD2.80074 BHD
2000 DZD5.60148 BHD
5000 DZD14.00370 BHD
10000 DZD28.00740 BHD