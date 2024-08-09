Bahraini dinar to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Algerian dinars is currently 356.814 today, reflecting a 0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.168% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 357.531 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 355.626 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.303% increase in value.