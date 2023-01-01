Bahraini dinars to Algerian dinars today

Convert BHD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
356,766 dzd

1.00000 BHD = 356.76600 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.23680.922351.6726618.3244844.0541.372851.34925
1 INR0.012013910.01108090.02009520.22014810.14040.01649330.0162098
1 EUR1.084290.245311.813519.8673915.1231.488441.46286
1 NZD0.5978549.76310.55142110.9552504.6180.8207580.806649

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 BHD356.76600 DZD
5 BHD1783.83000 DZD
10 BHD3567.66000 DZD
20 BHD7135.32000 DZD
50 BHD17838.30000 DZD
100 BHD35676.60000 DZD
250 BHD89191.50000 DZD
500 BHD178383.00000 DZD
1000 BHD356766.00000 DZD
2000 BHD713532.00000 DZD
5000 BHD1783830.00000 DZD
10000 BHD3567660.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 DZD0.00280 BHD
5 DZD0.01401 BHD
10 DZD0.02803 BHD
20 DZD0.05606 BHD
50 DZD0.14015 BHD
100 DZD0.28030 BHD
250 DZD0.70074 BHD
500 DZD1.40148 BHD
1000 DZD2.80296 BHD
2000 DZD5.60592 BHD
5000 DZD14.01480 BHD
10000 DZD28.02960 BHD