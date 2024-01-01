250 Bahraini dinars to Czech korunas

Convert BHD to CZK at the real exchange rate

250 bhd
15,333.43 czk

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Kč61.33 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.330862.3308
Low61.265859.7982
Average61.742761.2565
Change-1.35%-0.06%
View full history

1 BHD to CZK stats

The performance of BHD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.3308 and a 30 day low of 61.2658. This means the 30 day average was 61.7427. The change for BHD to CZK was -1.35.

The performance of BHD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.3308 and a 90 day low of 59.7982. This means the 90 day average was 61.2565. The change for BHD to CZK was -0.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BHD61.33370 CZK
5 BHD306.66850 CZK
10 BHD613.33700 CZK
20 BHD1,226.67400 CZK
50 BHD3,066.68500 CZK
100 BHD6,133.37000 CZK
250 BHD15,333.42500 CZK
500 BHD30,666.85000 CZK
1000 BHD61,333.70000 CZK
2000 BHD122,667.40000 CZK
5000 BHD306,668.50000 CZK
10000 BHD613,337.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bahraini Dinar
1 CZK0.01630 BHD
5 CZK0.08152 BHD
10 CZK0.16304 BHD
20 CZK0.32609 BHD
50 CZK0.81522 BHD
100 CZK1.63043 BHD
250 CZK4.07608 BHD
500 CZK8.15215 BHD
1000 CZK16.30430 BHD
2000 CZK32.60860 BHD
5000 CZK81.52150 BHD
10000 CZK163.04300 BHD