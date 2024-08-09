Bahraini dinar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Czech korunas is currently 61.334 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.410% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 61.672 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 61.002 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.684% decrease in value.