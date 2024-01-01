Bahraini dinars to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert BHD to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
2,233,300 aoa

1.000 BHD = 2,233 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1531.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5371.7261.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.9220.788183.1561.361.5350.89116.84
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 BHD2,233.30000 AOA
5 BHD11,166.50000 AOA
10 BHD22,333.00000 AOA
20 BHD44,666.00000 AOA
50 BHD111,665.00000 AOA
100 BHD223,330.00000 AOA
250 BHD558,325.00000 AOA
500 BHD1,116,650.00000 AOA
1000 BHD2,233,300.00000 AOA
2000 BHD4,466,600.00000 AOA
5000 BHD11,166,500.00000 AOA
10000 BHD22,333,000.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bahraini Dinar
1 AOA0.00045 BHD
5 AOA0.00224 BHD
10 AOA0.00448 BHD
20 AOA0.00896 BHD
50 AOA0.02239 BHD
100 AOA0.04478 BHD
250 AOA0.11194 BHD
500 AOA0.22388 BHD
1000 AOA0.44777 BHD
2000 AOA0.89553 BHD
5000 AOA2.23884 BHD
10000 AOA4.47767 BHD