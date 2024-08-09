500 Bulgarian levs to South African rand

Convert BGN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

500 bgn
5,114.40 zar

лв1.000 BGN = R10.23 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.346510.5613
Low9.99819.8228
Average10.154210.1433
Change2.02%0.70%
1 BGN to ZAR stats

The performance of BGN to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3465 and a 30 day low of 9.9981. This means the 30 day average was 10.1542. The change for BGN to ZAR was 2.02.

The performance of BGN to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5613 and a 90 day low of 9.8228. This means the 90 day average was 10.1433. The change for BGN to ZAR was 0.70.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South African Rand
1 BGN10.22880 ZAR
5 BGN51.14400 ZAR
10 BGN102.28800 ZAR
20 BGN204.57600 ZAR
50 BGN511.44000 ZAR
100 BGN1,022.88000 ZAR
250 BGN2,557.20000 ZAR
500 BGN5,114.40000 ZAR
1000 BGN10,228.80000 ZAR
2000 BGN20,457.60000 ZAR
5000 BGN51,144.00000 ZAR
10000 BGN102,288.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bulgarian Lev
1 ZAR0.09776 BGN
5 ZAR0.48882 BGN
10 ZAR0.97763 BGN
20 ZAR1.95526 BGN
50 ZAR4.88816 BGN
100 ZAR9.77631 BGN
250 ZAR24.44078 BGN
500 ZAR48.88155 BGN
1000 ZAR97.76310 BGN
2000 ZAR195.52620 BGN
5000 ZAR488.81550 BGN
10000 ZAR977.63100 BGN