5 Bulgarian levs to Vanuatu vatus

Convert BGN to VUV at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
338 vuv

лв1.000 BGN = VT67.56 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BGN to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High68.348568.3485
Low66.388965.7183
Average67.235866.6858
Change1.76%1.44%
1 BGN to VUV stats

The performance of BGN to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 68.3485 and a 30 day low of 66.3889. This means the 30 day average was 67.2358. The change for BGN to VUV was 1.76.

The performance of BGN to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 68.3485 and a 90 day low of 65.7183. This means the 90 day average was 66.6858. The change for BGN to VUV was 1.44.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BGN67.55980 VUV
5 BGN337.79900 VUV
10 BGN675.59800 VUV
20 BGN1,351.19600 VUV
50 BGN3,377.99000 VUV
100 BGN6,755.98000 VUV
250 BGN16,889.95000 VUV
500 BGN33,779.90000 VUV
1000 BGN67,559.80000 VUV
2000 BGN135,119.60000 VUV
5000 BGN337,799.00000 VUV
10000 BGN675,598.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bulgarian Lev
1 VUV0.01480 BGN
5 VUV0.07401 BGN
10 VUV0.14802 BGN
20 VUV0.29603 BGN
50 VUV0.74009 BGN
100 VUV1.48017 BGN
250 VUV3.70042 BGN
500 VUV7.40085 BGN
1000 VUV14.80170 BGN
2000 VUV29.60340 BGN
5000 VUV74.00850 BGN
10000 VUV148.01700 BGN