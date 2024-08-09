Bulgarian lev to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Vanuatu vatus is currently 67.560 today, reflecting a -0.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.382% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 68.418 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 67.541 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.552% decrease in value.