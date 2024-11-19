Bulgarian lev to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Vanuatu vatus is currently 66.113 today, reflecting a -0.613% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.455% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 66.521 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 65.646 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.091% decrease in value.