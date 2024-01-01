10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Rwandan francs

Convert BGN to RWF at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
7,371,240 rwf

лв1.000 BGN = R₣737.1 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High737.9460737.9460
Low727.1490713.6380
Average731.5718723.8385
Change1.35%3.29%
1 BGN to RWF stats

The performance of BGN to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 737.9460 and a 30 day low of 727.1490. This means the 30 day average was 731.5718. The change for BGN to RWF was 1.35.

The performance of BGN to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 737.9460 and a 90 day low of 713.6380. This means the 90 day average was 723.8385. The change for BGN to RWF was 3.29.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Rwandan Franc
1 BGN737.12400 RWF
5 BGN3,685.62000 RWF
10 BGN7,371.24000 RWF
20 BGN14,742.48000 RWF
50 BGN36,856.20000 RWF
100 BGN73,712.40000 RWF
250 BGN184,281.00000 RWF
500 BGN368,562.00000 RWF
1000 BGN737,124.00000 RWF
2000 BGN1,474,248.00000 RWF
5000 BGN3,685,620.00000 RWF
10000 BGN7,371,240.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 RWF0.00136 BGN
5 RWF0.00678 BGN
10 RWF0.01357 BGN
20 RWF0.02713 BGN
50 RWF0.06783 BGN
100 RWF0.13566 BGN
250 RWF0.33916 BGN
500 RWF0.67831 BGN
1000 RWF1.35662 BGN
2000 RWF2.71324 BGN
5000 RWF6.78310 BGN
10000 RWF13.56620 BGN