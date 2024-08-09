Bulgarian lev to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Rwandan francs is currently 737.124 today, reflecting a 0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.493% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 739.295 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 733.506 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.