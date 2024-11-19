Bulgarian lev to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Rwandan francs is currently 740.404 today, reflecting a -0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.021% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 744.277 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 735.317 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.635% increase in value.