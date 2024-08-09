1 Bulgarian lev to Danish kroner

Convert BGN to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
3.82 dkk

лв1.000 BGN = kr3.816 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
BGN to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.82063.8225
Low3.80983.8052
Average3.81513.8144
Change0.10%0.05%
1 BGN to DKK stats

The performance of BGN to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8206 and a 30 day low of 3.8098. This means the 30 day average was 3.8151. The change for BGN to DKK was 0.10.

The performance of BGN to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8225 and a 90 day low of 3.8052. This means the 90 day average was 3.8144. The change for BGN to DKK was 0.05.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5211.3240.78418.325
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.006
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.994
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.346

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Danish Krone
1 BGN3.81641 DKK
5 BGN19.08205 DKK
10 BGN38.16410 DKK
20 BGN76.32820 DKK
50 BGN190.82050 DKK
100 BGN381.64100 DKK
250 BGN954.10250 DKK
500 BGN1,908.20500 DKK
1000 BGN3,816.41000 DKK
2000 BGN7,632.82000 DKK
5000 BGN19,082.05000 DKK
10000 BGN38,164.10000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bulgarian Lev
1 DKK0.26203 BGN
5 DKK1.31013 BGN
10 DKK2.62026 BGN
20 DKK5.24052 BGN
50 DKK13.10130 BGN
100 DKK26.20260 BGN
250 DKK65.50650 BGN
500 DKK131.01300 BGN
1000 DKK262.02600 BGN
2000 DKK524.05200 BGN
5000 DKK1,310.13000 BGN
10000 DKK2,620.26000 BGN