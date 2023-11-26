1 Bulgarian lev to Danish kroner

1.00000 BGN = 3.81205 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Danish Krone
1 BGN3.81205 DKK
5 BGN19.06025 DKK
10 BGN38.12050 DKK
20 BGN76.24100 DKK
50 BGN190.60250 DKK
100 BGN381.20500 DKK
250 BGN953.01250 DKK
500 BGN1906.02500 DKK
1000 BGN3812.05000 DKK
2000 BGN7624.10000 DKK
5000 BGN19060.25000 DKK
10000 BGN38120.50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bulgarian Lev
1 DKK0.26233 BGN
5 DKK1.31163 BGN
10 DKK2.62326 BGN
20 DKK5.24652 BGN
50 DKK13.11630 BGN
100 DKK26.23260 BGN
250 DKK65.58150 BGN
500 DKK131.16300 BGN
1000 DKK262.32600 BGN
2000 DKK524.65200 BGN
5000 DKK1311.63000 BGN
10000 DKK2623.26000 BGN