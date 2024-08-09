Bulgarian lev to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Danish kroner is currently 3.816 today, reflecting a 0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 3.817 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 3.811 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -0.127% decrease in value.