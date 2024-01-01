1 Bangladeshi taka to East Caribbean dollars

Convert BDT to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.02 xcd

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.02300 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02300.0231
Low0.02300.0230
Average0.02300.0230
Change0.09%-0.57%
View full history

1 BDT to XCD stats

The performance of BDT to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0230 and a 30 day low of 0.0230. This means the 30 day average was 0.0230. The change for BDT to XCD was 0.09.

The performance of BDT to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0231 and a 90 day low of 0.0230. This means the 90 day average was 0.0230. The change for BDT to XCD was -0.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2660.78483.9551.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5230.85691.6621.4997.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6440.51555.1880.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BDT0.02300 XCD
5 BDT0.11500 XCD
10 BDT0.22999 XCD
20 BDT0.45998 XCD
50 BDT1.14996 XCD
100 BDT2.29991 XCD
250 BDT5.74978 XCD
500 BDT11.49955 XCD
1000 BDT22.99910 XCD
2000 BDT45.99820 XCD
5000 BDT114.99550 XCD
10000 BDT229.99100 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XCD43.48000 BDT
5 XCD217.40000 BDT
10 XCD434.80000 BDT
20 XCD869.60000 BDT
50 XCD2,174.00000 BDT
100 XCD4,348.00000 BDT
250 XCD10,870.00000 BDT
500 XCD21,740.00000 BDT
1000 XCD43,480.00000 BDT
2000 XCD86,960.00000 BDT
5000 XCD217,400.00000 BDT
10000 XCD434,800.00000 BDT