1 Bangladeshi taka to East Caribbean dollars

Convert BDT to XCD at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.02259 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XCD
1 BDT to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02260.0227
Low0.02260.0226
Average0.02260.0226
Change-0.03%-0.31%
View full history

1 BDT to XCD stats

The performance of BDT to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0226 and a 30 day low of 0.0226. This means the 30 day average was 0.0226. The change for BDT to XCD was -0.03.

The performance of BDT to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0227 and a 90 day low of 0.0226. This means the 90 day average was 0.0226. The change for BDT to XCD was -0.31.

Track market ratesView BDT to XCD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53758.8760.79284.4081.47.24
1 EUR1.05711.62562.2230.83789.2071.4797.652
1 AUD0.6510.616138.2990.51554.9070.9114.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BDT0.02259 XCD
5 BDT0.11297 XCD
10 BDT0.22593 XCD
20 BDT0.45186 XCD
50 BDT1.12965 XCD
100 BDT2.25930 XCD
250 BDT5.64825 XCD
500 BDT11.29650 XCD
1000 BDT22.59300 XCD
2000 BDT45.18600 XCD
5000 BDT112.96500 XCD
10000 BDT225.93000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XCD44.26150 BDT
5 XCD221.30750 BDT
10 XCD442.61500 BDT
20 XCD885.23000 BDT
50 XCD2,213.07500 BDT
100 XCD4,426.15000 BDT
250 XCD11,065.37500 BDT
500 XCD22,130.75000 BDT
1000 XCD44,261.50000 BDT
2000 XCD88,523.00000 BDT
5000 XCD221,307.50000 BDT
10000 XCD442,615.00000 BDT