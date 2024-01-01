250 Bangladeshi takas to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BDT to UYU at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
85.86 uyu

Tk1.000 BDT = $U0.3434 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
BDT to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34590.3459
Low0.34110.3280
Average0.34300.3370
Change0.67%4.10%
1 BDT to UYU stats

The performance of BDT to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3459 and a 30 day low of 0.3411. This means the 30 day average was 0.3430. The change for BDT to UYU was 0.67.

The performance of BDT to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3459 and a 90 day low of 0.3280. This means the 90 day average was 0.3370. The change for BDT to UYU was 4.10.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uruguayan Peso
1 BDT0.34342 UYU
5 BDT1.71710 UYU
10 BDT3.43420 UYU
20 BDT6.86840 UYU
50 BDT17.17100 UYU
100 BDT34.34200 UYU
250 BDT85.85500 UYU
500 BDT171.71000 UYU
1000 BDT343.42000 UYU
2000 BDT686.84000 UYU
5000 BDT1,717.10000 UYU
10000 BDT3,434.20000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UYU2.91189 BDT
5 UYU14.55945 BDT
10 UYU29.11890 BDT
20 UYU58.23780 BDT
50 UYU145.59450 BDT
100 UYU291.18900 BDT
250 UYU727.97250 BDT
500 UYU1,455.94500 BDT
1000 UYU2,911.89000 BDT
2000 UYU5,823.78000 BDT
5000 UYU14,559.45000 BDT
10000 UYU29,118.90000 BDT