10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Qatari rials

Convert BDT to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
310.58 qar

Tk1.000 BDT = QR0.03106 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
BDT to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03110.0312
Low0.03100.0310
Average0.03100.0311
Change0.09%-0.56%
1 BDT to QAR stats

The performance of BDT to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0311 and a 30 day low of 0.0310. This means the 30 day average was 0.0310. The change for BDT to QAR was 0.09.

The performance of BDT to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0312 and a 90 day low of 0.0310. This means the 90 day average was 0.0311. The change for BDT to QAR was -0.56.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2630.78483.9461.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5260.85691.6611.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6360.51555.1730.9034.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Qatari Rial
1 BDT0.03106 QAR
5 BDT0.15529 QAR
10 BDT0.31058 QAR
20 BDT0.62116 QAR
50 BDT1.55291 QAR
100 BDT3.10582 QAR
250 BDT7.76455 QAR
500 BDT15.52910 QAR
1000 BDT31.05820 QAR
2000 BDT62.11640 QAR
5000 BDT155.29100 QAR
10000 BDT310.58200 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 QAR32.19760 BDT
5 QAR160.98800 BDT
10 QAR321.97600 BDT
20 QAR643.95200 BDT
50 QAR1,609.88000 BDT
100 QAR3,219.76000 BDT
250 QAR8,049.40000 BDT
500 QAR16,098.80000 BDT
1000 QAR32,197.60000 BDT
2000 QAR64,395.20000 BDT
5000 QAR160,988.00000 BDT
10000 QAR321,976.00000 BDT