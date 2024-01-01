20 Bangladeshi takas to Nigerian nairas

Convert BDT to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
275.93 ngn

Tk1.000 BDT = ₦13.80 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
BDT to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.134014.1340
Low13.301111.3805
Average13.674013.0327
Change2.48%13.04%
1 BDT to NGN stats

The performance of BDT to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.1340 and a 30 day low of 13.3011. This means the 30 day average was 13.6740. The change for BDT to NGN was 2.48.

The performance of BDT to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.1340 and a 90 day low of 11.3805. This means the 90 day average was 13.0327. The change for BDT to NGN was 13.04.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nigerian Naira
1 BDT13.79660 NGN
5 BDT68.98300 NGN
10 BDT137.96600 NGN
20 BDT275.93200 NGN
50 BDT689.83000 NGN
100 BDT1,379.66000 NGN
250 BDT3,449.15000 NGN
500 BDT6,898.30000 NGN
1000 BDT13,796.60000 NGN
2000 BDT27,593.20000 NGN
5000 BDT68,983.00000 NGN
10000 BDT137,966.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NGN0.07248 BDT
5 NGN0.36241 BDT
10 NGN0.72482 BDT
20 NGN1.44963 BDT
50 NGN3.62408 BDT
100 NGN7.24815 BDT
250 NGN18.12038 BDT
500 NGN36.24075 BDT
1000 NGN72.48150 BDT
2000 NGN144.96300 BDT
5000 NGN362.40750 BDT
10000 NGN724.81500 BDT