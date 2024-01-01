1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Nigerian nairas
Convert BDT to NGN at the real exchange rate
|1 BDT to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|14.1340
|14.1340
|Low
|13.3011
|11.3805
|Average
|13.6740
|13.0327
|Change
|2.48%
|13.04%
1 BDT to NGN stats
The performance of BDT to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.1340 and a 30 day low of 13.3011. This means the 30 day average was 13.6740. The change for BDT to NGN was 2.48.
The performance of BDT to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.1340 and a 90 day low of 11.3805. This means the 90 day average was 13.0327. The change for BDT to NGN was 13.04.
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nigerian Naira
|1 BDT
|13.79660 NGN
|5 BDT
|68.98300 NGN
|10 BDT
|137.96600 NGN
|20 BDT
|275.93200 NGN
|50 BDT
|689.83000 NGN
|100 BDT
|1,379.66000 NGN
|250 BDT
|3,449.15000 NGN
|500 BDT
|6,898.30000 NGN
|1000 BDT
|13,796.60000 NGN
|2000 BDT
|27,593.20000 NGN
|5000 BDT
|68,983.00000 NGN
|10000 BDT
|137,966.00000 NGN