Bangladeshi taka to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Nigerian nairas is currently 13.797 today, reflecting a 1.674% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 1.677% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 13.934 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 13.259 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -2.793% decrease in value.