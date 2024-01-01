Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BAM to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
21,640.80 uah

1.000 BAM = 21.64 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2091.4751.6640.96618.269
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5871.7261.9471.13121.383
1 USD0.9210.787183.1231.3591.5330.8916.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BAM21.64080 UAH
5 BAM108.20400 UAH
10 BAM216.40800 UAH
20 BAM432.81600 UAH
50 BAM1,082.04000 UAH
100 BAM2,164.08000 UAH
250 BAM5,410.20000 UAH
500 BAM10,820.40000 UAH
1000 BAM21,640.80000 UAH
2000 BAM43,281.60000 UAH
5000 BAM108,204.00000 UAH
10000 BAM216,408.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 UAH0.04621 BAM
5 UAH0.23105 BAM
10 UAH0.46209 BAM
20 UAH0.92418 BAM
50 UAH2.31045 BAM
100 UAH4.62090 BAM
250 UAH11.55225 BAM
500 UAH23.10450 BAM
1000 UAH46.20900 BAM
2000 UAH92.41800 BAM
5000 UAH231.04500 BAM
10000 UAH462.09000 BAM