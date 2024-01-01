Aruban florins to Bahraini dinars today

Convert AWG to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
210.589 bhd

1.000 AWG = 0.2106 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bahraini Dinar
1 AWG0.21059 BHD
5 AWG1.05295 BHD
10 AWG2.10589 BHD
20 AWG4.21178 BHD
50 AWG10.52945 BHD
100 AWG21.05890 BHD
250 AWG52.64725 BHD
500 AWG105.29450 BHD
1000 AWG210.58900 BHD
2000 AWG421.17800 BHD
5000 AWG1,052.94500 BHD
10000 AWG2,105.89000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 BHD4.74858 AWG
5 BHD23.74290 AWG
10 BHD47.48580 AWG
20 BHD94.97160 AWG
50 BHD237.42900 AWG
100 BHD474.85800 AWG
250 BHD1,187.14500 AWG
500 BHD2,374.29000 AWG
1000 BHD4,748.58000 AWG
2000 BHD9,497.16000 AWG
5000 BHD23,742.90000 AWG
10000 BHD47,485.80000 AWG