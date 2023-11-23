2000 Australian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert AUD to CRC at the real exchange rate

2000 aud
695006 crc

1.00000 AUD = 347.50300 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80051283.31450.918351.65989149.3651.369051.3418
1 GBP1.24921104.0761.147252.07353186.5871.710221.67618
1 INR0.01200270.0096083210.01102280.01992321.792790.01643230.0161052
1 EUR1.08890.8716590.721211.80745162.6251.490761.46109

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 AUD347.50300 CRC
5 AUD1737.51500 CRC
10 AUD3475.03000 CRC
20 AUD6950.06000 CRC
50 AUD17375.15000 CRC
100 AUD34750.30000 CRC
250 AUD86875.75000 CRC
500 AUD173751.50000 CRC
1000 AUD347503.00000 CRC
2000 AUD695006.00000 CRC
5000 AUD1737515.00000 CRC
10000 AUD3475030.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Australian Dollar
1 CRC0.00288 AUD
5 CRC0.01439 AUD
10 CRC0.02878 AUD
20 CRC0.05755 AUD
50 CRC0.14388 AUD
100 CRC0.28777 AUD
250 CRC0.71942 AUD
500 CRC1.43884 AUD
1000 CRC2.87767 AUD
2000 CRC5.75534 AUD
5000 CRC14.38835 AUD
10000 CRC28.77670 AUD